First-Class Domestic Cricket Tournament To Kick Off Tomorrow
KABUL (Pajhwok): The eight-edition of Ahmad Shah Abdali first-class four-day cricket tournament is all set to kick off tomorrow (Monday) in eastern Nangarhar province, an official announced on Sunday.
Syed Naseem Sadat, spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Pajhwok Afghan News the tournament would commence tomorrow and run until June 22.
He said the matches would be played at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan and Najib Tarakai stadiums in Nangarhar.
He explained Hindukush Strikers, Pamir Legends, Mahipar Stars and Maiwand Champions teams were participating in the event.
According to the Cricket Board, the final four matches of the tournament will be broadcast live in the country.
lk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment