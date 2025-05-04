Nearly 400 Crime Suspects Arrested In Bamyan Last Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Nearly 400 suspects have been arrested in connection with 170 crime incidents, including murder and robberies, in central Bamyan province in 1403 solar year, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Mohammad Khawani Rasa told Pajhwok Afghan News crime ratio had decreased in the province.

He said about 397 suspects have been detained in connection with 170 crimes including murder, robbery, domestic violence and other crimes and their documents have been handed over to judicial bodies for investigation in 1403 solar year.

About 386 crime incidents had been registered in the province in 1402 solar year, he recalled.

He assured of ensuring security of the province and explained security forces were working day and night to ensure the safety of people's lives and property and will not allow anyone to engage in illegal activities that disrupt people's peace.

Also, Rasa talked about traffic incidents in the press conference, saying that 165 traffic incidents were recorded in the province last year, leaving 18 people dead and 199 injured.

In order to reduce traffic accidents, increasing checkpoints, distributing licenses, preventing underage driving, and installing traffic signs throughout the city are being considered to prevent accidents in the future.

