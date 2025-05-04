Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
12-Member National Wrestling Team Leaves For Iran

12-Member National Wrestling Team Leaves For Iran


2025-05-04 02:00:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A 12-member national wrestling team on Sunday left for Iran to participate in international competitions. the National Olympic Committee of Afghanistan said.

The General Directorate of Olympics, Physical Training and Sports wrote on its X-page today that the National Wrestling Federation's team left for Isfahan to participate in the 45th international competition“Takhti Cup”.

The competitions will commence next week with athletes from nine countries in addition to Afghanistan.

Apart from Afghanistan, athletes from Iran, Russia, India, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, the Netherlands and Azerbaijan will participate in these competitions.

ma

MENAFN04052025000174011037ID1109505723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search