12-Member National Wrestling Team Leaves For Iran
KABUL (Pajhwok): A 12-member national wrestling team on Sunday left for Iran to participate in international competitions. the National Olympic Committee of Afghanistan said.
The General Directorate of Olympics, Physical Training and Sports wrote on its X-page today that the National Wrestling Federation's team left for Isfahan to participate in the 45th international competition“Takhti Cup”.
The competitions will commence next week with athletes from nine countries in addition to Afghanistan.
Apart from Afghanistan, athletes from Iran, Russia, India, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, the Netherlands and Azerbaijan will participate in these competitions.
ma
