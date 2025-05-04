Private Company To Operate Zazai Aryub Recreational Park

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): A private company has been awarded a 12-year contract to operate the Spini Shagi recreational park in Zazai Aryub district of southeastern in Paktia province.

The park located near the Durand Line is a green and forested area, which attracts a large numbers of tourists from different provinces during Eids and other special days.

Paktia Agriculture Director Maulvi Syed Amin Hashimi said in a meeting held in this regard today that the Mirza Mohammad Katawazi Group has been awarded the contract.

The group will construct a seven-kilometer road from Kotki Bazaar to the park, a water system, and provide 24-hour electricity, a mobile clinic and some other necessary facilities.

He also said that the contractor will pay two million afghanis to the Islamic Emirate annually and will invest 200 million afghanis in the recreational area over the next six years.

Mohammad Nabi, an official of the company, said that they would try to fully implement the agreement and provide various facilities to tourists.

Anwar Siddiqui, a resident of Zazai Aryub district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the road leading to the park was in a rundown condition, causing great inconvenience to tourists.

He also mentioned lack of accommodation, clean water, electricity and telecommunication services other problems that tourists were facing.

Mirzali Khan, another resident, told Pajhwok that forests in the area should be protected and the natural beauty of the park should not be damaged during any construction work.

