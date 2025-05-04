2,200 Patients To Undergo Free Surgeries In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A private hospital will perform free surgeries on 2,200 needy people in different districts in eastern Nangarhar province under an agreement signed on Sunday.

This treatment includes neurological, ear, nose, throat, bone, gynecological and eye surgeries.

Nangarhar Public Health Director Maulvi Aminullah Sharif told a meeting held in this regard that he signed an agreement with the Nang Medical Hospital.

Under the agreement, the hospital will perform free surgeries on 2,200 needy patients in all districts in various fields.

Assuring cooperation from his part, Sharif stressed the surgeries should be carried out in accordance with health rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, director of the hospital, Dr. Safir Khan Shinwari, told Pajhwok Afghan News patients will be identified through a special procedure before being operated upon by a medical team.

The medical team will visit each district and conduct examinations and determine the need before carrying out operations.

He added this process includes 440 general surgeries, 330 neurosurgery, 440 ear, nose and throat surgeries, 330 orthopedic surgeries, 330 gynecological surgeries and 330 eye surgeries.

Saeed Mohammad, a resident of Jalalabad city, told Pajhwok that there were many people who could not afford even the smallest surgeries and were facing major problems.“Free treatment will help them a lot.”

ma