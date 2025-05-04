IPL 2025: It Gives You A Lot Of Satisfaction, Says Rahane On One Run Win Over RR

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane was happy with his team's effort after finishing on the winning end against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

It was a thrilling encounter where both teams were only separated by a run after 40 overs contest.

Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag played a scintillating knock of 95 runs in 45 balls laced with eight sixes and six fours but failed to finish the game for his side as they fell one run short while chasing 22 in the last over.

Chasing 207, Rajasthan were on target with 52 required off 30 balls with Parag and Shubham Dubey at the crease. But Parag's dismissal in the 18th over shifted the tide in KKR's favour. However, Dubey tried to snatch victory from KKR's jaws but fell one run short of the target despite scoring two sixes and a four.

Earlier, Andre Russell's quickfire half-century coupled with Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 31-ball 44 powered KKR to 206/4.

"It was really close but really happy, when you win by one or two runs it gives you a lot of satisfaction. Gurbaz and Angkrish played well and that finish from Russell was really good. The plan was to go hard in the powerplay and then stabilise things till the 12th over. It was not easy for a new batter so me and Angkrish were talking to take it deep," Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

"(On the importance of fielding well) It's really important, if you can save 10-12 runs on the field it's great. If you can take a couple of good catches and effect a run-out, it makes all the difference," he added.

With five wins from 11 games, KKR have kept their playoff hopes alive and climbed to sixth place in the points table. They will next face Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will take on CSK in a crucial bottom-of-the-table clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 12.