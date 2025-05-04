PM Narendra Modi Addresses Inaugural Ceremony Of 7Th Khelo India Youth Games

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, marking a historic moment as Bihar hosts the prestigious national sporting event for the first time.

Addressing the athletes, coaches, and staff members present at the event, he remarked that players from across the country had gathered, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

He highlighted their dedication and hard work, acknowledging their contribution to the sporting spirit of the nation.

Emphasising the remarkable skills and commitment of the athletes, the Prime Minister affirmed that their passion for sports and continuous pursuit of excellence bring pride to the nation. He extended his best wishes to them for their future endeavors.

Highlighting the extensive competitions to be held across multiple cities in Bihar during the Khelo India Youth Games, including Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai, he noted that in the coming days, over six thousand young athletes would participate, carrying their dreams and aspirations with them. He extended his best wishes to all the players, emphasizing that sports in India is now evolving into a distinct cultural identity.

“As India's sporting culture grows, so will the country's soft power on the global stage," said PM Modi, underscoring the significance of the Khelo India Youth Games in providing a major platform for the nation's youth.

Underscoring the importance of continuous improvement for athletes, emphasising the necessity of playing more matches and participating in more competitions to refine their skills, the Prime Minister reiterated that their government has always given top priority to this aspect in its policies. He highlighted that various sporting events under Khelo India-University Games, Youth Games, Winter Games, and Para Games-are held throughout the year at multiple levels nationwide.

These consistent competitions, he remarked, boost athletes' confidence and bring their talent to the forefront.

Citing an example from cricket, the Prime Minister lauded Bihar's own Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his outstanding performance in the IPL at such a young age. He emphasised that while Vaibhav's hard work was crucial, the exposure to multiple competitions also played a key role in shaping his talent. The Prime Minister asserted that the more an athlete plays, the more they thrive. He remarked that the Khelo India Youth Games provide young athletes with an opportunity to understand the nuances of national-level sports and gain valuable experience.

Stressing that hosting the Olympics in India has been a long-cherished dream of every citizen, PM Modi underlined India's efforts to bring the Olympics to the country in 2036, reaffirming the nation's commitment to strengthening its presence in international sports. He underscored the government's focus on identifying sporting talent at the school level and providing them with structured training.

He remarked that initiatives like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme have contributed to building a robust sports ecosystem, benefiting thousands of athletes across Bihar and the rest of the country. He stressed the importance of giving athletes opportunities to explore diverse sports.

He noted that Khelo India Youth Games has incorporated traditional and indigenous games like Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, and even Yogasana to promote India's rich sporting heritage. Shri Modi also acknowledged the growing presence of Indian athletes in new and emerging sports.

He highlighted recent commendable performances in disciplines such as Wushu, Sepak Takraw, Pencak Silat, Lawn Bowls, and Roller Skating. He recalled the historic moment when India's women's team secured a medal in Lawn Bowls at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, bringing global recognition to the sport in India.

The Prime Minister stressed on the government's focus on modernising India's sports infrastructure, noting that in the past decade, the sports budget has increased more than threefold, reaching approximately INR 4,000 crore this year, with a significant portion allocated to infrastructure development. He remarked that over 1,000 Khelo India Centers are operational across the country, including more than three dozen in Bihar. He emphasized that Bihar is benefiting from the Union and State governments, with the state government expanding several initiatives at its level. The Prime Minister acknowledged the establishment of the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Rajgir and institutions like Bihar Sports University and the State Sports Academy. He highlighted the ongoing construction of a Sports City along the Patna-Gaya Highway and the development of sports facilities in Bihar's villages. He affirmed that the Khelo India Youth Games will further strengthen Bihar's presence on the national sports map.

“The world of sports and its associated economy extend far beyond the playing field, sports are creating new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship for young individuals,” he said.

He noted various emerging fields such as physiotherapy, data analytics, sports technology, broadcasting, e-sports, and management, which offer diverse career opportunities. He remarked that young professionals could explore roles as coaches, fitness trainers, recruitment agents, event managers, sports lawyers, and media experts.

“Today, a stadium is no longer just a venue for matches but has become a source of thousands of jobs," stated PM Modi, underlining the growing possibilities in sports entrepreneurship, with initiatives like the establishment of National Sports Universities and the integration of sports into mainstream education through the new National Education Policy.

He stressed the importance of sportsmanship in every aspect of life, highlighting how sports instill teamwork, collaboration, and perseverance. Encouraging the athletes, he urged them to perform at their best and represent the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as brand ambassadors. He expressed confidence that the athletes would carry fond memories from Bihar. He also encouraged those visiting from outside the state to savor the taste of Litti Chokha and Bihar's famous Makhana.

Expressing hope that the Khelo India Youth Games would elevate both the spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism among the participants, the Prime Minister officially announced the commencement of the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.