Punjab AAP Questions Congress On Sharing Bhakra Water With Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 4 (IANS) Hours ahead of the day-long special legislative Assembly session on sharing the state's waters with Haryana, Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the state's main Opposition Congress for its double standards on the issue.

He also condemned the BJP-ruled Central and Haryana governments for conspiring to deprive the state of its rightful share of water.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of continuing the historical injustice initiated by the Congress against Punjab.

“Both the BJP and the Congress have a long-standing history of robbing Punjab of its water rights. Today, Randeep Surjewala, a senior Congress leader, accused AAP and the BJP of colluding on water issues, but the truth is the exact opposite. The Congress laid the foundation of exploiting Punjab's water, and the BJP is now taking it further,” said Kang.

He called out the Congress for its duality, highlighting the contradictory stances of Punjab and Haryana Congress leaders.“Surjewala must first clarify whether the Punjab Congress is correct or the Haryana Congress. During the all-party meeting in Punjab, Congress leaders supported CM Bhagwant Mann's stand that Punjab would not tolerate any coercion regarding its share of water.“However, today, Surjewala has attempted to justify Haryana's mismanagement and water overconsumption while accusing Punjab of wrongdoing.”

Kang also pointed out historical injustices by Congress governments, from Indira Gandhi's era to the laying of the foundation stone of the SYL canal by the Punjab Congress Chief Ministers.“The Congress' legacy is built on weakening Punjab's rights, and the BJP has only accelerated this agenda,” Kang remarked.

He praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his proactive measures to protect Punjab's water rights and improve irrigation infrastructure.“Under previous governments, Punjab's irrigation capacity through the canal system stood at 25 per cent. Today, it has risen to over 60 per cent due to significant development under CM Mann's leadership. For decades, Punjab's groundwater was over-exploited, pushing many areas into the dark zone. This government has reversed that trend,” said Kang.

He noted that while Punjab has been judicious with its water use, saving 11 per cent of its allocated share, Haryana has already consumed 130 per cent of its allocation. Kang criticised Haryana's mismanagement and urged the Haryana Congress to hold the BJP-led government accountable instead of targeting Punjab.

The AAP leader condemned the authoritarian tactics employed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) under the Central government's pressure.“Punjab holds a 60 per cent stake in the BBMB, yet the Central government bypassed this by unilaterally transferring key officials. This is not governance but dictatorship and hooliganism. The BJP government at the Centre, in collusion with Haryana, is trying to force Punjab to give up its rightful share of water. Such coercion will not be tolerated,” Kang said.