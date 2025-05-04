Final Touches To Dprs For Part B Of Hyderabad Metro's Second Phase

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 4 (IANS) The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase-2 (Part B) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail are being given final touches, said Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.

The DPRs would be reviewed in an upcoming Board meeting of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), followed by the state government's approval before submission to the Central government, he said.

The Chief Secretary stated that the DPRs for JBS–Medchal (24.5 km), JBS–Shamirpet (22 km), and Shamshabad–Future City (40 km) corridors were getting finalised.

The state government is awaiting the Centre's nod for Phase-II 'A' which comprises five corridors of 76.4 km. This is estimated to cost Rs 24,269 crore.

All five proposed corridors under Part-A of the Phase-II will be the extension of three corridors of the first phase. The daily ridership under the second phase is expected to be 7.96 lakh by 2028.

The first phase of the Hyderabad Metro, covering three dense traffic corridors and spanning over 69 km, was built with a cost of Rs. 22,148 crore. It is the world's largest Metro Rail project in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. About five lakh passengers are using it for their daily commute.

Ramakrishna Rao, who assumed office as the Chief Secretary on April 30, inspected the Metro Rail Corridor in Old City along with HAML Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy. He examined the ongoing road expansion works along the metro rail route. Expressing satisfaction, he noted the significant progress made in an area that had been neglected for over a decade.

The HAML MD briefed the Chief Secretary about the ongoing demolition of the affected properties along the 7.5-kilometre metro corridor from MGBS to Chandrayangutta.

The Chief Secretary closely examined the demolition works from Darul Shifa to Shalibanda Junction, where several impacted structures were being removed.

N.V.S. Reddy explained that the project team was carefully handling the relocation of the intertwined electrical, telephone, and cable TV lines to avoid disruptions. He assured that despite narrow, congested roads, demolition was proceeding systematically to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The Metro MD stated that around 105 religious, historical, and sensitive structures exist in the corridor, and utmost care was being taken to ensure they remained unharmed.

The CS commended the Metro MD and other officials for effectively addressing challenges while progressing with the expansion. He directed them to ensure safe demolition and debris clearance, preventing any untoward incident. Expressing satisfaction with the progress, he promised quick release of funds to accelerate work.