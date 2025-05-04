IPL 2025: DC Need To Go Out There And Play With A Lot Of Freedom, Says Karun Nair

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 4 (IANS) Top-order batter Karun Nair believes Delhi Capitals (DC) should play with more freedom on the field, as the side aims to get back to winning ways via their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

DC come into this clash after suffering back-to-back defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Set to take the field after a five-day break and with playoffs race intensifying, DC need victories to go back into top four of the points table.

The Axar Patel-led side have won six out of 10 matches thus far in the campaign and are placed fifth in the points table with 12 points.“It's about winning moments in the game. We've been doing that really well in most of the games that we've played, and are sitting in a decent position.”

“But having said that, we need to go out there and play with a lot of freedom. We've had a bit of a break just to have a reset. So we've had time as a team to go back to the things that we were doing well. It's about peaking at the right time,” said Nair to reporters in the pre-match press conference.

He also said the talk in the dressing room has been about doing the controllables right in a quest to enter the playoffs.“Every time we go out there, we look to win. So we would like to win tomorrow and keep going further in the tournament.”

“The talk (in the dressing room) is only about what we can control and what we can improve on. What we can control is how we play and we win our games. We can't keep looking behind us or in front of us."

After hitting an astonishing 89 on his IPL comeback against Mumbai Indians (MI), Nair's form has nosedived. He feels it's a matter of him converting his starts into big scores for DC.“I think I'm still batting well. It's about converting those 20 runs to bigger scores. That's where you can change matches for your team and making those 15 or 20 runs is also impactful sometimes.”