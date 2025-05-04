Neel Samarthh To Play A Typical ‘Desi Boy’ From Lucknow In Sabse Bada Rupaiya

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Neel Samarthh has been roped in for a series called "Sabse Bada Rupaiya". He will be seen playing a typical 'desi boy' from Lucknow in his next.

Sharing further titbits about his character, Samarthh said, "I play the protagonist in the show-a lover boy who falls deeply for a girl. Driven by love and the promise of a better future together, he is convinced to rob a bank. Although the title is quite catchy, and in some ways, it reflects what many people believe in today's world, I don't believe that money is everything or the most important thing in life. But at the same time, it's not insignificant either. Even something as simple as buying an incense stick or a coconut for a prayer requires money."

"I've seen people with immense wealth living in sadness. On the flip side, some say - It's better to cry in a Mercedes than on a bicycle-which is amusing, but also shows how people view comfort even in sorrow."

Shedding light on his look, Samarthh revealed,“I've adopted a typical 'desi boy from Lucknow' look. I experimented with quirky hair color and embraced a local style-wearing an open shirt over a T-shirt, sporting ear studs, and carrying a bit of that rugged, street-smart 'desi majnu' vibe. And that helped me definitely to get into the skin of the character.”

Asked about the USP of the show, Samarthh shared,”I believe the USP of this show lies in the innocence of its characters, combined with a cast that delivered outstanding performances with their craft and dedication. But, above all, the most important reason everything came together so well was the vision, direction, and guidance of our writer-director, Rajeev Mehendiratta. Thanks to him, everything ran smoothly and exceeded expectations. The series was originally planned to be shot in a month, but because of the professionalism of the cast, the efficiency of the team, and most importantly, Rajeev sir's leadership, we wrapped it up in just 14 days.”

"Sabse Bada Rupaiya" will premiere on Atrangii on 2nd May.