Rajnath Singh Promises 'Befitting Reply' To Those Who 'Cast Evil Eye' On India In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amid India's escalating tensions with Pakistan, and its series of moves against the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack, Rajnath Singh promised a 'befitting reply' to those who 'cast evil eye' on India.

The Defence Minister made the comments while addressing the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in Delhi, on Sunday, May 4.

“As defence minister, my responsibility to work with armed forces, give befitting reply to those who cast evil eye on India,” asserted Rajnath Singh.

Pahalgam terror attack

Rajnath Singh's stern promise come amid the series of big moves that India has taken against Pakistan, following the lethal attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque town Pahalgam.

As many as 26 people, majorly tourists, including two foreigner and two locals were killed after a Lashkar -E-Taiba offshoot opened fire near the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

India's BIG moves

Just a day after the deadly attacks, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and shut the Octroi and Attari-Wagah border check posts.

On Saturday, May 3, the Centre also banned all ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from entering any Indian port amid escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries – which is just one – in the series of India's moves against Pakistan.

In a single day, India imposed a total of 3 bans against Pakistan. The other two are as follows:

India bans all imports from Pakistan

In a notification, issued on Saturday, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows.

India suspends all mails from Pakistan

India also suspended all postal services from Pakistan the same day.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)