Donald Trump Insists He Won't Seek Third Term But Hints At Loopholes: 'Will Be An Eight-Year President'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intention to serve only two terms, but acknowledged he's received strong requests from allies to run again.

“I'll be an eight-year president, I'll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important,” Trump told BNC News in an interview aired on Sunday.

Trump says allies urge him to seek third term

Trump revealed he has received persistent encouragement from his supporters and inner circle to explore another run beyond 2028.

“It's something that, to the best of my knowledge, you're not allowed to do. I don't know if that's constitutional that they're not allowing you to do it or anything else,” Trump said, acknowledging the constraints of the US Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly states:“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Changing that would require a constitutional amendment - a process so demanding that it would need either two-thirds of both houses of Congress or two-thirds of state legislatures, followed by ratification from three-quarters of the states.

Trump hears“different concepts,” floats dubious ideas

Though he claimed there have been no formal meetings to map a path to a third term, Trump said he's heard“different concepts,” including one in which Vice President JD Vance could assume office and hand over the role to him.

“Other people say, 'You can have a write-in vote,'” Trump added - despite the constitutional restriction making such a scenario legally implausible.

Vance and Rubio among potential GOP successors

Trump also praised several potential successors, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio . When the host asked if Vance was“at the top of the list,” Trump responded,“It could very well be,” while emphasizing that it's too early to make commitments.

“I think he's a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There's a lot of them that are great,” Trump said.

He added:“Certainly you would say that somebody's the VP, if that person is outstanding, I guess that person would have an advantage.”

Rubio's expanding role inside Trump's cabinet

Trump expressed strong confidence in Rubio, who has held several high-profile roles in the administration - from acting head of the National Archives to administrator of USAID, and most recently, national security adviser.

“Marco's doing an outstanding job,” Trump said, noting that Rubio would likely not remain in the adviser role long term.“Marco won't keep - Marco's very busy doing other things, so he's not going to keep it long term. We're going to put somebody else in.”

Still, Trump added,“He could [stay]. But I think he even would like to probably see - because it is a little bit different. But in the meantime, he'll handle it.”

Focus on 2026 Midterms, not 2028

As for his political future beyond his second term, Trump appeared more focused on the immediate battle ahead - the 2026 midterm elections.

“I think we're going to turn it around. I think we're going to turn it around easy,” Trump said, referring to the historical trend of presidents losing congressional control in midterm cycles.

He vowed to play a“very active” role, especially on the fundraising front, and dismissed concerns that his aggressive agenda could hurt the GOP at the polls.

Trump questions constitutional due process for noncitizens

When pressed on immigration issues, Trump offered a controversial response to a question about whether every person in the US is entitled to due process - a constitutional right affirmed by the Fifth Amendment.

“I don't know. I'm not a lawyer. I don't know,” Trump replied when the anchor referenced a recent comment by Rubio affirming due process for all.

The Fifth Amendment reads that“no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law” - language that courts have consistently interpreted to include noncitizens.

Trump, however, questioned the practicality of adhering to the law in mass immigration enforcement.

“It might say that, but if you're talking about that, then we'd have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials,” Trump said.“I was elected to get them the hell out of here, and the courts are holding me from doing it.”

When asked if he had an obligation to uphold the Constitution, Trump answered:“I don't know. I have brilliant lawyers that work for me... they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said.”

| Musk reveals strong bond with Trump: 'Get along very well, almost always agree' Deportation of alleged gang members draws legal scrutiny

The administration's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has triggered legal pushback. The law, historically reserved for wartime, is now being invoked to bypass immigration courts.

Men detained under the act have claimed they were not given a chance to contest allegations, resulting in two Supreme Court decisions blocking deportations to El Salvador. One ruling came just hours before buses carrying detainees reached an airport in Texas.

In another case, the Court intervened after Kilmar Abrego Garcia , a Salvadoran man living in Maryland with his family, was deported despite a 2019 judge's order blocking his removal. The Trump administration later admitted it was an“administrative error.”

When asked if anyone from his administration is working with the Salvadoran government to facilitate Garcia's return, Trump said:“I don't know. You'd have to ask the attorney general that question.”

| International students in US giving summer travel a 'second thought'. Here's why