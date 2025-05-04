Jamaica Receives Humanitarian And Medical Supplies From India

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Donique Weston

JAMAICA / INDIA, (JIS) – The government has received humanitarian and medical supplies valued at $60 million from the government of the Republic of India.

These supplies, which come 30 days ahead of the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, are expected to bolster the nation's capacity to effectively respond to natural disasters and medical emergencies.

The items were officially handed over by High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Shri Mayank Joshi, during a ceremony at the ministry of foreign affairs and foreign trade in Kingston, on May 1.

They include 12 generators, four neonatal incubators, 160 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) units for lab equipment, 800 transport oxygen cylinders, 12 vaccine refrigerators, 2,000 pocket pulse oximeters, 1,950 digital blood pressure machines, and 1,000 solar-powered lanterns.

The donation was received by minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who expressed Jamaica's appreciation to the government and people of India for their timely contribution.

“India's act of solidarity, one of many, will certainly bolster Jamaica's critical disaster relief and response mechanisms as well as our ability to deal with health emergencies,” senator Johnson Smith said, the donation is a testament to India's unwavering commitment to the long-standing bilateral partnership with Jamaica and highlights the nation's commitment to ensuring that the partnership delivers tangible and meaningful benefits that improve the lives of Jamaicans.

“These resources will undoubtedly play a critical role in safeguarding lives, strengthening our healthcare system, and ensuring that vital services remain uninterrupted, particularly for the most vulnerable,” the senator emphasized, appreciation for the supplies was echoed by permanent secretary in the ministry of local government and community development, Marsha Henry-Martin, who delivered remarks on behalf of portfolio minister, Desmond Mckenzie.

Henry-Martin said the local government ministry is grateful to the government of India for providing the critically needed medical supplies.

“These items are critical to our disaster response mechanism. The items will be used to respond to various health emergencies and will be particularly useful in the event we are impacted by any natural hazards,” she explained.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, Commissioner Joshi said India remains committed to supporting Jamaica in its disaster preparedness and relief efforts.

“India takes immense pride in being one of the foremost global responders in humanitarian outreach, guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, that is, the world is one family. Our support to Jamaica has always been guided by not only this underlying belief and commitment, but also based on our cordial and friendly relations, built on shared values of democracy, historical linkages, Commonwealth membership and yes, our mutual love for cricket,” he shared.

The High Commissioner outlined that bilateral relations with Jamaica are rapidly expanding.

“We are working towards broadening our partnership into various areas of development, cooperation and capacity-building in areas of education, healthcare, defence and security, agriculture and trade, tourism and culture,” Joshi stated.

Referencing prime minister, Andrew Holness' and minister Johnson Smith's recent trip to India, he indicated that work continues to implement the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed during the visit.

The MOUs cover areas including digital transformation, digital payments, sports exchanges and cultural exchanges.

“India will continue to work closely with Jamaica – our close, like-minded partner – in all areas of mutual interest and concerns for reformed multilateralism, addressing critical issues such as climate change, energy security, food security, and international terrorism,” High Commissioner Joshi affirmed.

