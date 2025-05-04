403
Iraq, Qatar Discuss Boosting Coop. Public Transport, Ports, Airports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 4 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani discussed, Sunday, with Qatari Minister of Transport Mohammad Al-Thani, the bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in public transportation, ports, and airports.
According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, the two sides explored opportunities to develop the aviation in order to ease transportation and trade across various levels and sectors. (end)
