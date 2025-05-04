Qatar Condemns Targeting Of Facilities, Infrastructure In Sudanese Cities Of Kassala, Port Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned on Sunday the targeting of vital facilities and infrastructure in the Sudanese cities of Kassala and Port Sudan,

considering it a violation of international laws and norms, and a serious threat to regional security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's categorical rejection of attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, and calls for concerted regional and international efforts to end the conflict through peaceful means.

The Ministry also reiterated Qatar's full support for the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Sudan, and its solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people in achieving their aspirations for development and prosperity.