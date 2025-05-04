403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Menu - Sampan 2.0 Pan-Asian
(MENAFN- Value360india) Sampan, the iconic Indo-Chinese fine dining restaurant at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, launches an immersive Pan-Asian experience featuring a bold and indulgent new menu that entices the senses and honors East Asia's rich culinary heritage.
Savoring the art of wok-tossed perfection, Sampan 2.0 offers a carefully chosen assortment of scrumptious treats that range from the fiery zest of Korean cuisine and the soul-soothing warmth of Thai curries to the subtle refinement of Japanese cuisines and the spice-laden restaurants of Sichuan. Signature dishes include Lemon & Coriander Soup, Wonton Soup, Prawns Egg Drop Soup, Yasai Tempura, Dragon Roll, Spicy Veg Miso Ramen, Spicy Scallop & Mushroom, Homemade Furikake Seasoning Corn Ribs, Crispy Duck Pancakes, Crispy Squid Takrai, Stir-fry Okra, Edamame, Roast Lamb in Choice of Sauce, any many more — brimming with authentic flavours.
Set against a backdrop of traditional yet contemporary aesthetics, Sampan 2.0’s ambiance is elevated by live cooking stations and interactive counters, inviting guests to witness the sizzle, steam, and sear of true Asian street-style indulgence. From dim sum delicacies and umami-rich broths to sizzling teppanyaki and hand-rolled sushi, each bite transports you to a different part of Asia.
Mains are served on the table, while the live counters offer a dynamic dining experience that appeals to all senses. The rich aroma, texture, and flavor create an immersive Pan-Asian celebration, where each bite tells a story.
Whether you're a connoisseur of classic favorites or seeking bold new flavors, Sampan 2.0, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, invites you to indulge in a soulful dining experience.
Below are the details:
Location: Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Balraj Sahni Rd, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049
When: From 3rd May 2025 Onwards
Time:
● Lunch - 12:30 pm to 3 pm
● Dinner -7:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Price: 4K - 4.5K for two people
Savoring the art of wok-tossed perfection, Sampan 2.0 offers a carefully chosen assortment of scrumptious treats that range from the fiery zest of Korean cuisine and the soul-soothing warmth of Thai curries to the subtle refinement of Japanese cuisines and the spice-laden restaurants of Sichuan. Signature dishes include Lemon & Coriander Soup, Wonton Soup, Prawns Egg Drop Soup, Yasai Tempura, Dragon Roll, Spicy Veg Miso Ramen, Spicy Scallop & Mushroom, Homemade Furikake Seasoning Corn Ribs, Crispy Duck Pancakes, Crispy Squid Takrai, Stir-fry Okra, Edamame, Roast Lamb in Choice of Sauce, any many more — brimming with authentic flavours.
Set against a backdrop of traditional yet contemporary aesthetics, Sampan 2.0’s ambiance is elevated by live cooking stations and interactive counters, inviting guests to witness the sizzle, steam, and sear of true Asian street-style indulgence. From dim sum delicacies and umami-rich broths to sizzling teppanyaki and hand-rolled sushi, each bite transports you to a different part of Asia.
Mains are served on the table, while the live counters offer a dynamic dining experience that appeals to all senses. The rich aroma, texture, and flavor create an immersive Pan-Asian celebration, where each bite tells a story.
Whether you're a connoisseur of classic favorites or seeking bold new flavors, Sampan 2.0, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, invites you to indulge in a soulful dining experience.
Below are the details:
Location: Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Balraj Sahni Rd, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049
When: From 3rd May 2025 Onwards
Time:
● Lunch - 12:30 pm to 3 pm
● Dinner -7:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Price: 4K - 4.5K for two people
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment