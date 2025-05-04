403
Israel Mobilizes Reservists to Intensify Attack on Gaza
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it is issuing mobilization notices to a substantial number of reservists, aiming to intensify its military operations in the Gaza Strip.
According to the army, “The tens of thousands of reservists being called up would begin to show up in the military in the coming week,” signaling a significant escalation in its campaign.
This development unfolds against the backdrop of an increasingly dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Since March 2, Israel has halted the entry of humanitarian assistance, pharmaceuticals, sustenance, and commercial items into the region, deepening the suffering of its population.
Since October 2023, about 52,500 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of what has been described as a relentless Israeli assault.
A significant portion of the victims includes women and minors, highlighting the conflict’s severe civilian toll.
In response to the ongoing hostilities, the International Criminal Court issued arrest orders in November for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently being prosecuted at the International Court of Justice in a case accusing the nation of committing genocide during its military actions in the territory.
