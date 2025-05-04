403
Shaza Hotels Debuts in Bahrain with Mysk Al Fateh Signing at Arabian Travel Market
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Shaza Hotels, a leading hotel management company inspired by the rich cultures of the Silk Route and Arabian hospitality, has announced its entry into the Kingdom of Bahrain with the signing of a management agreement for Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain with Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co. B.S.C. (c), a prominent Bahraini investment company. The agreement was formalised between Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, and Ghazi Abdulla Nass, Chairman, Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co. B.S.C. (c) in Bahrain.
The partnership was unveiled during an exclusive ceremony held at the Shaza Hotels stand at the Arabian Travel Market by Simon Coombs and Faisal Ali Al Farsi, Board Member of Nuzul Holdings B.S.C. (c). The event was attended by senior leaders from both organisations, including Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President – Business Development and Growth, and Franck Descat, Vice President – Asset Management at Shaza Hotels; as well as Islam Abdelhakim Abo Alam, Board Member of Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co., and Ms Mona Ahmed Al Musallam, Board Member at Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co.
This strategic milestone marks the debut of Shaza Hotels in Bahrain and reinforces its commitment to expanding its presence across the GCC through distinctive lifestyle hospitality offerings.
Speaking on the occasion, Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, stated: “We are delighted to mark our entry into the Kingdom of Bahrain with such a special property. Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain is a perfect fit for our growing Mysk portfolio – combining contemporary luxury with a sense of place and purpose. Our partnership with Nuzul Holdings reflects a shared vision to bring meaningful hospitality experiences to the region, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value to our guests and stakeholders alike.”
Ghazi Abdulla Nass, Chairman, Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co., commented: “This partnership with Shaza Hotels – a brand known for its cultural depth and operational excellence – reflects our long-term commitment to developing high-quality hospitality assets that meet Bahrain’s evolving tourism demand. Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain is designed to cater to the increasing number of long-stay guests, executives, and families seeking a modern, serviced living environment in one of the most connected and cosmopolitan areas of Manama.”
Ideally situated in the heart of Juffair, one of Bahrain’s most vibrant residential districts, Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain is a bespoke property catering to the needs of today’s discerning traveller. The 15-storey twin tower development features 118 contemporary suites, including elegant one, two and three-bedroom residences and four exclusive penthouses – each thoughtfully designed for business and leisure guests. With state-of-the-art fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, modern meeting spaces, and curated family-friendly amenities, the property redefines upscale urban living in the Kingdom.
Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain will officially open its doors to guests on 1st May 2025, offering a unique and enriching stay experience that blends modern comfort with warm Arabian hospitality.
The launch comes at a pivotal time for the Kingdom’s tourism industry. Bahrain witnessed nearly a 20% increase in visitor numbers in 2024, driven by renewed regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and government-backed tourism initiatives. The government’s Tourism Strategy 2022–2026 aims to surpass 14 million annual visitors by 2026 and raise the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP from 7% in 2022 to over 11% by 2026.
Major developments are further fuelling growth, including the $1.1 billion Bahrain International Airport expansion, which has doubled capacity to 14 million passengers annually, and the Exhibition World Bahrain, now the largest MICE venue in the Middle East.
