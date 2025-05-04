403
Ultima Collection Introduces Refined New Dining Experiences with Zuma this Winter
(MENAFN- PRCO) Ultima Collection is unveiling a new culinary partnership with Zuma, the globally acclaimed Japanese Restaurant brand by Azumi Group. In a union that celebrates exceptional craftsmanship and moments of joy, Zuma will take residency this winter at Ultima Hotel Gstaad and Ultima Hotel Courchevel, bringing an elevated izakaya-style experience to the heart of the Alps.
Launching on 5 December 2025, Zuma will take over the restaurant, bar, and winterised terrace at Ultima Hotel Gstaad for a seasonal pop-up, offering dinner service for hotel guests and visitors through to 15 March 2026. Guests will experience Zuma’s signature style through a curated menu, with select dishes also available via in-room dining. From 12 December 2025, Ultima Hotel Courchevel will introduce a private in-chalet Zuma residency, presenting bespoke lunches and dinners designed exclusively for hotel guests and their invited friends.
Reflecting a shared dedication to refined living and connection, the partnership brings Zuma’s contemporary spirit into Ultima Collection’s crafted alpine retreats. Guests will discover a dynamic new dining journey shaped by vibrant flavours, seamless service, and Ultima Collection’s signature sense of privacy and elegance — creating lasting memories at every turn.
The new culinary experience will also extend across select residences within the portfolio. Guests at Ultima Promenade Gstaad will be able to enjoy Zuma’s signature dishes through bespoke in-residence dining, while Le Grand Jardin Cannes by Ultima Collection will introduce curated gastronomic moments in collaboration with Zuma Cannes, enriching the Collection’s Riviera offering.
Ultima Collection is a curated portfolio of ultra-luxury private chalets, villas, residences, and boutique hotels across Europe’s most sought-after destinations. Founded in 2016 with the opening of Ultima Hotel Gstaad, the Collection continues to redefine contemporary luxury for a new generation of travellers. Every property offers outstanding spaces.
