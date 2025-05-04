Fake OSD To Haryana CM Held In Gurugram

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, May 4 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested a man for allegedly calling the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Electricity Board, posing as a fake OSD of the Chief Minister of Haryana, regarding the removal of an electricity pole, police said on Sunday.

Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, identified the accused as Amit Chaudhary (49), a resident of Nathupur in Gurugram. He said that the accused was arrested in Nathupur.

He said that a complaint was received on May 1 regarding the matter at the Sector-56 police station, Gurugram.

“During the investigation, a team from the Sector-56 police station collected necessary evidence against the accused and nabbed him. The accused disclosed to the police that he presents himself as a politically influential person in society. Due to this, one of his acquaintances asked him to remove the electricity poles near one of his plots,” he said.

The spokesperson added that to show his political influence, the accused threatened the SDO of the Electricity Department by making a fake call by introducing himself as the CM's OSD.

“The accused had created a fake profile on Truecaller for this fraud,” he said.

He said that the police investigation also revealed that the accused had earlier been arrested and sent to jail in Panchkula for cheating a person of Rs 57 lakh in the name of getting a petrol pump by introducing himself as politically influential.

“Two separate cases of cheque bounce are also pending against the accused in the court. The police team has recovered the mobile phone used in the crime from the possession of the accused,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said that the police have also arrested an accused with an illegal possession of over 3 kg of ganja.“The accused was identified as Jai Kumar, a resident of Maharani Bagh in New Delhi,” he said.

Kumar said that a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police nabbed the accused from near Gurjar Chowk, Sector-67-A, Gurugram.

“During police interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he procured the ganja from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and sold it to Gurugram in small packets,” he said.

Kumar added that a case under relevant sections of the NDPS has been registered against the accused at the Sector-65 police station in Gurugram.