Shraddha Kapoor Is All Smiles As She Savours Some Yummy Theple

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor never misses a chance to flaunt the foodie inside her. In her latest Instagram post, the diva was seen savoring some yummy theple, along with the famous lehsun ki chatni, achaar, and dahi.

Shraddha was all smiles as she relished on the appetizing meal in a while spaghetti top and a messy hair bun.

"Mere theple ginne se pehle apni plate mein jhaank lo" (Take a look at your own plate before counting my theple)" the 'Stree' actress wrote a hilarious caption, along with the post.

On Tuesday, Shraddha was seen enjoying the traditional Maharashtian sweet, Puran Poli on Maharashtra Day.

She took to social media and posted a candid photo of herself enjoying the festive treat. The 'Baaghi' actress was seen holding a plate of puran poli, offering a bite to her fans.

She wrote in the caption,“Puran poli Happy Maharashtra Day, Pride, Power and Puran Poli!”

On the professional front, the reports claim that Shraddha will be joining hands with 'Tumbbad' maker Rahi Anil Barve for her next. Going by the reports, she has signed a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor, who will also back the untitled drama.

In addition to this, details regarding Shraddha's other untitled drama with Ektaa were also doing rounds on social media. This yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to mark the reunion of the beloved 'Aashiqui 2' pair of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Furthermore, it is being reported that Shraddha is in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. Again, no official announcement has been made till now.

Following the massive triumph of "Stree 2", Shraddha's fans are waiting with bated breaths for the announcement of her next.