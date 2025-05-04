403
Houthis Claim Missile Attack on Tel Aviv Airport
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi faction declared on Sunday that they had fired a hypersonic ballistic missile aimed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
The group issued a caution to global airlines, declaring the Israeli airport “unsafe for civilian aviation.”
During a broadcasted announcement, the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, affirmed that the missile had accurately reached its target.
He further claimed that another "vital target" located in the coastal area of Ashkelon was also impacted.
Earlier in the day, Israeli officials halted all air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport after a missile originating from Yemen exploded in proximity to the location.
The national emergency response agency, Magen David Adom, indicated that “several people sustained minor injuries due to a missile falling near Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport,” though no additional specifics were disclosed.
The attack took place after numerous air raid sirens were triggered across different parts of Israel, and the Israeli military reported failed attempts to neutralize the missile.
This incident represented the third missile launch in a span of two days, following earlier assertions by the Houthis that they had targeted Ramat David Airbase and areas in the Tel Aviv vicinity.
