Rajnath Singh To Discuss Defence Ties With Japanese Counterpart Tomorrow

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Discussions to deepen bilateral defence cooperation will top the agenda during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani here on Monday, an official said.

Given that defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries, both sides are expected to exchange views and ideas on the current regional and international security situation and improve cooperation, he said.

India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters. Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

This will be the second meeting between the two Defence Ministers within six months after their maiden interaction in November 2024 on the sidelines of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus at Lao PDR, said a statement.

Rajnath Singh met his Japan counterpart Gen Nakatani and Secretary of National Defence (Defence Minister) of the Philippines Gilberto Teodoro on the final day of his three-day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The two sides reiterated the importance of defence industry and technology cooperation between the two countries. Recalling the milestone event of signing of Memorandum of Implementation of UNICORN mast in Japan a week earlier, both sides agreed for enhanced cooperation in co-production and co-development in the defence manufacturing sector.

To further improve inter-operability between the Indian and Japanese forces, Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement between the two countries and participation of militaries in various bilateral and multilateral exercises were discussed by both the Ministers. They also agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in the air domain.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Implementation was signed at the Embassy of India, Tokyo on November 15, 2024 between India and Japan, for co-development of Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) mast for fitment onboard ships of Indian Navy.

The MOI was signed and exchanged between the Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George and Ishikawa Takeshi, Commissioner of Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) under Japan MoD in a ceremony at Tokyo.

The Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) is a mast with Integrated Communication systems which will help improve the stealth characteristics of Naval platforms.

The Indian Navy is pursuing the induction of these advanced systems which will be co-developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in India with Japanese collaboration.

When implemented, this would be the first case of co-development of defence equipment between India and Japan.