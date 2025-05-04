Trump To Meet Gulf Leaders In Riyadh: Source Close To Saudi Govt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: US President Donald Trump is due to meet the heads of state of six Gulf countries while on a visit to Riyadh later this month, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP on Sunday.

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 to 16 will be the first foreign trip of his second term -- other than a brief visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.



"Trump will meet the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh", the source said, referring to an alliance comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

The goal of the meeting is to reinforce "political and economic cooperation", the source said, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.