Lazio In Serie A's Top Four With Win At Empoli

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Milan: Lazio moved into Serie A's Champions League positions on Sunday after a 1-0 win over Empoli in a match which finished with both teams reduced to 10 men.

Boulaye Dia's goal just seconds after kick-off pushed Lazio into fourth place.

Empoli had to play over half the match a man down after Lorenzo Colombo was sent off in the 39th minute for a poor challenge on Samuel Gigot.

Lazio lost Elseid Hysaj to two bookable offences with 14 minutes remaining but easily held out for the win.

However, Lazio's hold on fourth spot will not last long.

They are a point ahead of Juventus who face a key clash at Bologna in the late match.

Bologna are a further point back from Lazio in sixth, and Juve's superior goal difference means Lazio will drop out of the top four regardless of the result at the Stadio Dall'Ara.

Lazio host Juve next weekend in another match which could decide who out of six teams will take the two remaining spots in Europe's elite club competition.

Napoli and Inter Milan are well clear of the chasing pack and battling it out for the league title.

Atalanta are two points ahead of Lazio in third ahead of their match at rock-bottom Monza, who will be relegated with anything other than a win.

Roma, three points behind Lazio in seventh and unbeaten in 18 league matches, could briefly take fourth from their local rivals if they beat another Champions League hopeful in Fiorentina.

Empoli remain second-from-bottom and two points behind Lecce, who sit just outside the relegation zone.

Lecce are on a run of 20 matches without a win, their latest reverse a 1-0 defeat by league leaders Napoli on Saturday.