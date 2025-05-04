UAE Says Citizens Can Again Travel To Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: Emirati citizens will be able to visit Lebanon within days after a ban imposed during a diplomatic row in 2021 was lifted, the official WAM news agency reported Sunday.

The announcement comes after Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun met with his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, after which it was announced that the ban would be lifted.

In 2021, the United Arab Emirates imposed the travel ban and withdrew diplomats from Beirut.

Lebanese citizens were not banned from travelling to the UAE.

In March, Saudi Arabia said it would review "obstacles" to resuming Lebanese imports and ending a ban on its citizens visiting Lebanon.