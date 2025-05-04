Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1003102
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/03/2025 at 2249 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Dalembert Anthony Revelo-Bermeo
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from the Town of Cavendish. Troopers responded and investigation of the incident revealed 28-year-old Dalembert Anthony Revelo-Bermeo committed the above listed offenses. Revelo-Bermeo was arrested and later transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later brought to Southern State Correctional Facility for lodging. Revelo-Bermeo was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 at 1230 hours to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 at 1230 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: No Bail
MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
