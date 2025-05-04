Celebrate 150 Years Of Faith And Community At Yountville Community Church

150 Year Years of Faith

Sunday Morning in Yountville

Celeste and Robert White of Napa extend their heartfelt congratulations to Yountville Community Church (YCC) as it celebrates its remarkable 150th anniversary.

- Celeste WhiteYOUNTVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1874 and claimed as the oldest church in the Napa Valley, YCC has served as a spiritual cornerstone for generations and continues to thrive as a vibrant house of worship.Located at 6621 Yount Street in Yountville, the church broke ground on its historic chapel in 1875. The first pastor, Rev. James Barnes, preached monthly, and early members and elders included prominent Napa Valley pioneers such as Charles Hopper-namesake of Hopper Creek-Martha Forrester, and her close friend Fanny Fawver. YCC has never closed its doors in the century and a half since, weathering both seasons of growth and challenge.In the early 2000s, the church faced difficult times. However, between 2019 and 2021, YCC was fully renovated and restored through the dedication of Celeste White , a lifelong resident of St. Helena, her husband Robert White , a longtime Napa local, and a partnership with Lux Forum.Today, the church enjoys renewed vitality, with a warm and welcoming congregation gathering every Sunday at 10 a.m. led by Pastor Samuel Bernal. The 150-year celebration will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, with special guest Pastor Randy Frazee of Texas delivering the sermon.“We are deeply honored to be part of YCC's legacy and are grateful to see it flourish once again,” said Celeste White.“This church has been a light in the valley for a century and a half, and we are excited for its future.”For more information about the 150th celebration service or to attend a service in this beautifully restored chapel, please contact Yountville Community Church directly.

Robert White

Lux Forum

+1 707-944-2179

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.