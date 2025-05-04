Hazel Ortega Leads 'HERO INITIATIVE' In East L A A Live Show Empowering Kids Through Action, Imagination And Purpose

Hazel Ortega and Batman brought smiles and inspiration to the students of Our Lady of Guadalupe School during the Hero Initiative, standing proudly beside the Batmobile in the heart of the schoolyard-a day filled with imagination, empowerment, and fun.

Surrounded by joy and energy, Hazel Ortega joins the talented acrobat artists and students who participated in playful stunt training, turning the schoolyard into a superhero playground for the HERO INITIATIVE

Hazel Ortega with Brunson K. Delves and his dynamic stunt team, the creative force behind the live-action performance that brought courage, movement, and empowerment to to life for the Hero Initiative.

The Batmobile-an icon of courage and transformation-just like the mission of the Hero Initiative, brought to life through her foundation, High Tide Global.

At the classrooms at Our Lady of Guadalupe School, Hazel Ortega stands committed to her message: 'Education transforms lives.' It's why she leads the Hero Initiative through High Tide Global-to ignite purpose through knowledge and hope.

In collaboration with Dream Alliant Entertainment, high-level stunt performances and emotional development tools delivered a clear message to kids.

- Hazel Ortega -Psychologist, Entrepreneur and AuthorHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On a vibrant Tuesday morning, the playground at Our Lady of Guadalupe School in East L.A. transformed into a stage for inspiration as High Tide Global, founded by renowned psychologist, philanthropist , and author Hazel Ortega, launched a groundbreaking event:The“Hero Initiative” a Live Inspiration in Action.In collaboration with Dream Alliant Entertainment, the event united storytelling, high-level stunt performance, and emotional development to send a clear message to youth: you already have everything within you to become the hero of your own story.Hazel Ortega, whose personal journey from high school dropout in East L.A. to multi-millionaire entrepreneur and global speaker continues to inspire communities worldwide, was the heart and soul behind this movement. Recently honored as Woman of Achievement 2025 by Senator Bob Archuleta, Ortega now channels her energy into bringing tools of transformation directly to underserved children-starting with her own hometown.“Every child has the power to rewrite their story,” said Ortega.“We're here to give them the inspiration, the mindset tools, and the belief that they can dream big-and live it.”The show, co-produced by Brunson K. Delves (Disney stunt expert and creative director), featured a cast of world-class performers, including Quami Dushön (MC and motivational artist), Meghan Grubbs (international stunt actress and advocate for children's arts), and Alex Suarez (martial arts choreographer and stage combat expert). Through parkour, aerial stunts, music, and interactive storytelling, students were taken on an unforgettable journey of courage, resilience, and self-belief.The experience is more than entertainment-it's part of a deeper educational effort. Each school performance integrates powerful messages about self-esteem, visualization, and positive thinking. Following the show, schools are invited to participate in The Little Alchemists, a 12-week curriculum that teaches social-emotional skills like resilience, emotional regulation, and growth mindset to children ages 5–10.Studies have shown that programs like this not only reduce behavioral issues but also improve academic performance and emotional well-being.The Hero Initiative is part of High Tide Global's larger mission: to transform lives in underserved communities worldwide. From Mexico to Uganda, and now back in East L.A., Hazel Ortega's work continues to plant seeds of hope and empowerment wherever she goes.The show's rundown offered an immersive and playful experience where children were encouraged to arrive dressed as their favorite superheroes or to invent their own hero personas. The event kicked off with a dynamic presentation featuring humorous characters who introduced cultural and historical facts in a fun, superhero-themed atmosphere. Afterward, the excitement moved to the main activity area, where a surprise appearance of the iconic Batmobile-alongside Batman himself-sparked joy and amazement. Kids had the chance to interact with the vehicle, take photos, and engage in light stunt-inspired activities led by the professional cast, including rope acrobatics, soft tumbling, and safe jumps on padded mats. This hands-on play not only inspired their imaginations but allowed them to feel like real heroes for the day, surrounded by laughter, empowerment, and celebration.“This isn't just a show,” says Ortega.“It's a movement to remind kids-and their schools, parents, and communities-that being a hero starts with believing you can be.”High Tide Global is a nonprofit founded by Hazel Ortega that delivers self-esteem and mindset training to children, families, and justice-impacted individuals around the world. Its programs operate in the U.S., Latin America, and Africa, empowering communities through education, emotional development, and purpose-driven initiatives.Website:Donations: hightideglobal

HERO INITIATIVE at Our Lady of Guadalupe School by High Tide Global Empowering the Next Generation

