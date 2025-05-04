Neetu Kapoor Twins With Daughter Riddhima In Denim During 'Mother-Daughter Time'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Neetu Kapoor twinned with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in denim outfits as they enjoyed some 'mother-daughter time'.

Neetu dropped a happy selfie with Riddhima on her Instagram stories, along with the caption, "Our denim connection".

This was followed by another post where the mother and daughter duo were seen spending some quality time as they visited the Wildflower Hall, Shimla.

While both Neetu and Riddhima opted for denim jackets, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actress paired it with baggy denim trousers. On the other hand, Riddhima was seen posing in a white pair of pants. Both of them completed the look with comfy footwear.

On April 30, Neetu looked back on her late husband Rishi Kapoor's zest for life on his fifth death anniversary.

Neetu took to her Instagram stories and posted a smiling photo of Rishi Kapoor, holding a drink while capturing a cheerful selfie.

Reflecting on how Rishi embraced each moment with energy, passion, and an infectious zest that left a lasting impression on everyone around him, Neetu captioned the post,“Miss you, Kapoor sahab”.

One of the images featured Rishi posing alongside Raj Bansal, along with another heartwarming snap of the actor with his daughter, granddaughter, and other family members.

For those who do not know, Neetu and Rishi initially met on the sets of the 1974 film "Zehrela Insaan". While they did not hit it off at first, they eventually became friends. Their relationship grew stronger during the filming of“Kabhie Kabhie” in 1976.

Neetu and Rishi finally tied the knot on January 22, 1980, and had two children - daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor.

However, Rishi unfortunately left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. He passed away after losing a two-year battle with cancer.