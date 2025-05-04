Hockey: India Women End Australia Tour With 1-0 Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Indian Women's Hockey Team enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Australia in the fifth and final game of their Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Navneet Kaur (21') scored the only goal of the match to ensure India ended the series on a strong note.

In the first quarter, Australia dominated the play and won two penalty corners but India's resilient defence denied them the opening goal. Six minutes into the second quarter, India clinched the lead courtesy of a field goal from Vice Captain Navneet Kaur.

It was a cagey affair in the second half with both teams eyeing to score a goal but India held their composure at the back and successfully defended their slim lead. In the final quarter, Australia received a crucial penalty corner, however, they squandered the chance to equalise and handed over the victory to the visitors.

After two losses against the Australia A side and two losses against the senior team, India bounced back well in the series with a positive win over the hosts on the final day.

India's 26-member squad, led by captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, played the Australian senior team thrice, and despite a spirited performance were handed two defeats by the hosts. Before the game against the Australian senior side, the Indian team also played friendlies against the Australia A side, but were not able to register wins despite gritty and determined performances.

With one eye on the World Cup next year and the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe later this year, the Indian team is also trying out new combinations and strategies on this tour of Australia. A win in the final game of the tour is sure to inject confidence into the team for the upcoming months.