VIDEO: Houthi Missile Leaves 25-Meter-Deep Gaping Crater Near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
The missile strike sent up a plume of smoke, sparking panic among travellers inside the terminal.
The missile reportedly bypassed four layers of air defence and hit a grove adjacent to an access road within the airport's perimeter--one of the country's most sensitive zones – creating a 25-meter deep crater.Eight injured by missile strike
At least eight people were injured in the attack, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency service, said, reported New York Post.
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said their several attempts to intercept the missile failed before it landed near the airport, sending a plume of smoke into the air. However, a direct hit on terminal infrastructure was averted, yet it caused panic among passengers in the terminal building.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment