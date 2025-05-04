VIDEO: Houthi Missile Leaves 25-Meter-Deep Gaping Crater Near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint): A missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday, May 4 struck near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the country's primary international gateway, leaving a 25-metre-deep gaping crater.

The missile strike sent up a plume of smoke, sparking panic among travellers inside the terminal.

The missile reportedly bypassed four layers of air defence and hit a grove adjacent to an access road within the airport's perimeter--one of the country's most sensitive zones – creating a 25-meter deep crater.

Eight injured by missile strike

At least eight people were injured in the attack, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency service, said, reported New York Post.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said their several attempts to intercept the missile failed before it landed near the airport, sending a plume of smoke into the air. However, a direct hit on terminal infrastructure was averted, yet it caused panic among passengers in the terminal building.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)