China Eases Medical Visa Process For Bangladeshi Patients

Dhaka: The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has launched a special, streamlined visa policy for Bangladeshi patients seeking medical treatment in China. Under this initiative, applicants will benefit from a faster and simpler documentation process, including a dedicated "green channel" for urgent medical cases.

According to a statement on the embassy's website, this move follows agreements made during the recent visit of Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus to China in March, aimed at enhancing healthcare cooperation and personnel exchange.

Licensed Bangladeshi travel agencies can now issue required documents such as bank deposit certificates and relationship guarantees, eliminating the need for Foreign Ministry certification. A special counter at the visa center has also been introduced to accept medical visa applications without waiting in line.

For emergency cases, same-day visa issuance will be available, and priority interviews will be granted to those with scheduled appointments. If a patient cannot attend in person, online interviews may be allowed with proper agency guarantees.

The embassy has also set up dedicated hotlines and a WhatsApp service group to handle medical visa inquiries, making the process more accessible for prospective patients.

In addition, the embassy has introduced dedicated hotlines for medical visa inquiries:Embassy contact numbers: 02222260103, 01708464809, Visa Application Service Center (3rd Floor, Prasad Trade Center, 6 Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Banani, Dhaka): 02226603261. A WhatsApp service group is also available at: 01885041364.

This initiative is expected to significantly ease travel for Bangladeshi citizens seeking medical care in China and strengthen bilateral ties in the healthcare sector.

