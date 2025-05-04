How Lady Gaga Acts As A Custodian Of Hope

MENAFN - The Conversation) In an age of cynicism and despair, Lady Gaga's recent Coachella performance“The Art of Personal Chaos” brings audiences hope .

Over two weekends, audiences were treated to a visually lavish set, flawless choreography and strong vocals. Gaga's performance in five acts - staged for fans as an opera house set in the Indio, California desert - was a self-reflexive event exploring many influences upon the singer.

Gaga's performance paid homage to past greats such as Michael Jackson and Prince as well as her different past selves. From donning armour and crutches from her “Paparazzi” persona to her Fame-era look , Gaga showed that where she is today follows and emerges from every iteration of her artistic identity over the years.

The evocation and embodiment of her different selves suggested not only a journey of mixed emotions and struggles regarding fame, but her negotiation and resolution of these struggles as pathways into a promising future.

In a recent interview, Gaga highlights that for her, despite emotional struggles and pain, reflexiveness, acceptance and forward thinking can yield eventual peace and happiness .

For me as scholar who researches organizations , Gaga's performance is an allegory of the need for stewarding change and transition in today's world.

Allegory of the need to steward change

In my work with organizational scholars Peter Dacin and Derin Kent, we suggest that people involved in stewarding change and transition in organizations are“custodians” - people with a vested interest in protecting traditions, while also re-imagining and renewing them over time.

Lady Gaga, 'Vanish Into You,' Coachella 2025 Livestream Feed.

As our work argues, custodians are agents of maintaining the best aspects of cultural continuity, as well as change. Such custodians in workplaces or social organizations facing disruption take valued remnants from the past and curate them to be accessible and relevant for the future.

Gaga's performance reminds us how artists may be understood to serve this role for society at large . This leads us to view Gaga as an architect of future possibility, a“custodian of hope.”

Cultivating expectations, visions

Custodians of hope are deliberately prospective - meaning, they cultivate expectations and concrete visions for the future.

They craft futures that are worth preserving. They do this by translating current and past practices through renewal and reinvention and by keeping things continually refreshed. Gaga did this by reimagining her past hits during her performance and by injecting them with a new and renewed sense of energy and style.

As writer Coleman Spilde's brilliant review in Salon noted, Gaga's performance reminds us that in a world where it is easy to feel defeated,“beauty is not lost; its just harder to find .”

Throughout several of the numbers performed during her Coachella set, Gaga showed that existing in the present is not so simple. Battles are fought and choices must be made. By embodying resilience, Gaga gives us hope and inspiration that in a world full of volatility and despair, small acts of resistance and emotional contagion can craft and re-craft the future.

Fans of Lady Gaga during a fashion show before her evening mini concert in Taichung, Taiwan, in 2011. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)

The past is a resource for renewal

According to recent research by organizational studies scholars Matthias Wenzel, Hannes Krämer, Jochen Koch and Andreas Reckwitz, people can work to make alternative futures that are not strictly bound to the past but still align with their values . We shouldn't just passively allow the future to unfold: we need to be intentional about crafting truly desirable futures, as suggested by organizational scholars Ali Aslan Gümüsay and Juliane Reinecke .

As my research with entrepreneurship scholar Nico Klenner examines, custodians of hope care for the past while projecting the past into futures they and others desire .

Yet Gaga goes beyond merely preserving tradition. As a custodian, Gaga curates the past, showing us that tradition is not simply the weight or remnant of the past. Bits of the past are reworked and recrafted as she selectively incorporates past styles of Prince and Michael Jackson into her performance as well as nods to fashion moments of her varied personas.

As expressed by a fan on Tik Tok, dance moves choreographed during“Shadow of a Man” are reminiscent of Michael Jackson . The past becomes a valuable resource for renewal and re-invention moving us towards what might be.

Evoke emotion to enlist others

However, invoking the past is not enough. To realize change, custodians need to evoke emotion to enlist others. As sociologist Ann Mische suggests, hope is ultimately an emotion of possibility .

As a custodian of hope, Gaga takes audiences through an emotionally laden and inclusive journey that reminds us how struggles can be overcome through acts of confrontation, defiance and resilience. For example, during her performance of“Poker Face” performed on a chess board, Gaga confronts a blond figure, an earlier version of her past self .

Lady Gaga performs at Carnegie Hall in 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Early on in her second performance at Coachella, Gaga experienced a wireless microphone failure and grabbed a connected mic and exclaimed“I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second; At least you know I sing live; And I guess all we can do is our best; I'm definitely giving you my best tonight; I love you so much ,” sending the crowd into an uproar.

The audience experienced a collective sense of resilience or effervescence , in what seemed to be a public celebration of generosity and improvisation above perfection.

Collective sense of care

Through interactivity with the audience via the live performance and livestream, fans are drawn in to co-imagine the future not through Lady Gaga but with her. Asking the crowd to raise their“monster paws” signals encouragement and support highlighting the importance of a sense of collective care.

In addition to evoking emotion, Gaga reminded us of the importance of anchoring her vision for the future in the collective sense of care embedded in the Born This Way Foundation . For example, her #BeKind365 platform has logged millions of acts of kindness since its inception. This shows how value can be generated through structured supports or programs that link positive emotion with specific and concrete acts.

Gaga curates as well as extends the past through renewal and reinvention to enlist new believers into a plausible path forward. Her performance underscores that hope is not a one-off moment but rather, an ongoing custodial effort of curating and reconciling the past towards a kinder and more authentic future.