Baku Condemns 'Unfriendly' Russian Ban On Azerbaijani Parliamentarian

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly criticized Russia's decision to deny entry to a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Azər Badamov, during an official visit to the Russian city of Astrakhan,reports.

In response to media inquiries, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada confirmed the incident, describing it as an "unfriendly act" and demanded a clear explanation from Russian authorities.

According to Hajizada, the Azerbaijani delegation - which included MP Badamov - was traveling to Astrakhan to participate in commemorative events marking the 102nd birthday of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The visit was organized at the invitation of the Vice-Governor and Head of Government of Astrakhan Oblast, Denis Afanasyev.

Despite the delegation's official status and pre-arranged schedule, Russian authorities detained Badamov upon arrival at a Moscow airport. He was not permitted to board the connecting flight to Astrakhan and was subsequently informed that he was barred from entering the Russian Federation. No prior warning or notification had been issued.

"MP Azər Badamov was held at the airport for a period of time and then sent back to Baku," Hajizada noted.

In response, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Moscow immediately contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek clarification. While Russian officials acknowledged the issue and promised an investigation, they did not provide any explanation for the decision.

"We view this decision by the Russian side as an unfriendly step," Hajizada stated. "We expect a comprehensive and credible explanation from the Russian Federation."

The incident has added strain to Azerbaijan-Russia relations at a time when regional tensions remain sensitive. While both sides have pledged continued cooperation, the Azerbaijani government has made it clear that such incidents cannot be overlooked.