Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Qatar Olympic Cmte Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sunday Qatari President of the Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the Minister of Sports and Youth, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa. (end)
