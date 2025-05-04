Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Qatar Olympic Cmte Pres.


2025-05-04 08:08:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sunday Qatari President of the Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the Minister of Sports and Youth, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Essa. (end)
aa


