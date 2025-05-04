Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE President, Qatar Amir Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-05-04 08:08:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 4 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Sunday the fraternal relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action in various fields to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries.
Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the President of the UAE and the Amir of Qatar also touched on a number of regional and international developments.
Earlier today, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad had arrived in Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit, where he was received by Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and a number of sheikhs and senior officials. (end)
