403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE President, Qatar Amir Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 4 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Sunday the fraternal relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action in various fields to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries.
Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the President of the UAE and the Amir of Qatar also touched on a number of regional and international developments.
Earlier today, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad had arrived in Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit, where he was received by Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and a number of sheikhs and senior officials. (end)
skm
Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that the President of the UAE and the Amir of Qatar also touched on a number of regional and international developments.
Earlier today, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad had arrived in Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit, where he was received by Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and a number of sheikhs and senior officials. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment