Two Dead, 31 Injured In Croatia Bus Crash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Two people died and 31 people were injured when a Bosnian-registered coach and a car crashed into each other in Croatia on Sunday, police and medical staff said.

The accident occurred at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) on a busy freeway some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the capital, Zagreb.

The casualties were taken to nearby hospitals, police spokeswoman Maja Filipovic told AFP, adding that an investigation had been launched to determine the causes.

The health ministry, cited by state news agency Hina, said several badly hurt people had undergone operations in hospital.

Photos published by local media showed a double-decker bus lying on its side in the middle of the freeway with its windows broken.

