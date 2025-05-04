403
Jiwan x Alee Pop-Up Concludes with Resounding Success
(MENAFN- Qatar Museums) An Inspired Fusion of Flavours and Culture
Jiwan, the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand restaurant at the National Museum of Qatar, has successfully wrapped up a collaboration with acclaimed Amman-based restaurant Alee. The Jiwan x Alee Pop-Up brought together Jiwan’s Head Chef Morgan Perrigaud and Alee’s Proprietor Chef Ali Ghzawi for a two-day celebration of Middle Eastern cuisine – past, present, and future.
Over lunch and dinner on May 1 and 2, Chefs Morgan and Ali presented guests with a thoughtfully curated menu, reimagining regional flavours through a modern lens. From delicate amuse-bouches inspired by Levantine Street food to reinterpretations of classic dishes, every plate told a story – each one rooted in heritage, layered with memory, and finished with creative flair.
The event received an enthusiastic response from both the local culinary community and food enthusiasts, who praised the collaboration for its bold flavours, presentation, and cultural depth.
“More than just a pop-up, this was a true exchange of ideas, flavour, and identity – a journey through the Middle East on a plate, and a meaningful reminder of how food connects us all,” said Chef Morgan Perrigaud.
“It was an honour to bring Alee’s vision to Doha and to work alongside Chef Morgan,” added Chef Ali Ghzawi. “Together, we created something that felt both new and deeply familiar.”
The Jiwan x Alee Pop-Up reaffirmed both restaurants' shared belief that Middle Eastern cuisine is a living dialogue – one that continues to evolve while staying deeply connected to its roots.
To stay updated on future events at Jiwan or to explore their ongoing menu offerings, visit jiwan.qa or call +974 4452 5725.
