BIBF CEO: Developing National Talent is a Strategic Priority to Support Bahrain’s Economy
(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), affirmed that investing in Bahraini talent is a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.
In a statement marking International Labour Day, Dr. Al Shaikh noted that the Institute continues its efforts in delivering specialised educational and training programmes aimed at equipping local talents with the skills and knowledge required to meet the evolving demands of the labour market.
He highlighted that since its establishment, the BIBF has trained and qualified over 200,000 trainees across key disciplines including finance, technology, leadership, and digital transformation, in collaboration with renowned international institutions.
Dr. Al Shaikh stressed that the BIBF works closely with both government and private sector stakeholders to develop training and academic programmes that align with the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and meet the needs of vital sectors across the Kingdom.
He concluded by reaffirming the Institute’s commitment to continuing its role in empowering national talent, contributing to the development of a sustainable knowledge-based economy, and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for specialised education and training.
