This Is Special Because It Gives Us Chance To Be Legends: Firmino On Al Ahli's Maiden Asia Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Jeddah, May 4 (IANS) Roberto Firmino was seen crying after he created history with his man of the match performance, which helped Al Ahli Saudi FC win the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 title on Saturday.

It was the famous club's first continental title and the Brazilian was ecstatic to have played his part in adding a new chapter to the club's glorious history.

“I'm very happy and very proud of the team. Happy to make history here and able to repay the support of the club, family and friends. I'm very grateful and I feel privileged to be given this talent and opportunity. I always do my best to help my teammates and my team. This title is very special because we have never won it, the chance to win and be legends," said Firminho.

Firmino, who was also named tournament's Most Valuable Player, had already accumulated six goals and five assists before the final and rose to the occasion yet again in the final of the AFC Champions League Elite Finals Jeddah 2025.

The 33-year-old laid the pass for Galeno to curl the ball into the top corner in the 35th minute before producing a pinpoint cross seven minutes later for Franck Kessie to nod home.

Having previously won the UEFA Champions League in 2018/19 with England's Liverpool, Firmino knew exactly when it was his turn to win the Asian equivalent.

"For me, it was the semi-final against Al Hilal (SFC) when (Kalidou) Koulibaly got sent off, I had a feeling then that we could win. We believed and we did a great job. This title win shows us to have a monster mentality. We always believed we could be champions and we have done it," he added.