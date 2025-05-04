Tiger Shroff Decides To Put His Fitness Prowess To Test

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff known for being a fitness junkie decided to put his fitness prowess to the test.

Sharing that he had not tested his full speed in a while, he wanted to know if he was still as fast as he used to be.

The 'Baaghi' actor shared a clip on his official Instagram account where he can be seen running on the track.

Tiger went shirtless, wearing only a pair of shorts as he picked up the pace.

"Haven't tested my full speed in a while..still as fast as I used to be and any car on our roads," Tiger captioned the post.

He added the radio edition of the track "Beautiful People", featuring Benny Benassi in the backdrop.

A couple of days ago, Tiger posted a video of himself on Instagram, doing a flawless, high-flying jump.

Tiger captioned the post, "Wish it was easier moving 80+ kgs of muscle like this.” He was seen flaunting his chiseled abs as he effortlessly nailed the backward jumps with impressive control and power.

The 'War' actor also added the song“Raat Bhar” from his debut film,“Heropanti,” as the background music for the video.

Tiger's feed is flooded with such inspiring videos of him pushing his limits.

Work-wise, Tiger will next grace the silver screen with his much-anticipated sequel, "Baaghi 4", which is being made under the direction of A. Harsha.

Back in November 2024, Tiger announced "Baaghi 4" by dropping his first-look poster on social media, where he was seen sitting on a toilet seat, holding a knife and a bottle of alcohol. Blood stains were splattered across the walls, floor, and his face, with the lifeless bodies of several men lying on the floor around him.

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the latest installment in the 'Baaghi' franchise enjoys a star-studded cast with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.

"Baaghi 4" is scheduled to be released in the theatres on September 5.