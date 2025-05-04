One Woman Dies, Several Houses Gutted As Fire Engulfs 3 Villages In MP's Chhatarpur

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) In the heart of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a devastating inferno swept through three villages, Chirola, Chhulla and Bahadurpur, leaving a tale of disaster and tragedy.

Among the destruction, 65-year-old Gulab Rani Bai tragically perished, unable to escape as flames consumed nearly 28-30 houses and other properties in Chirola village of the Bamnaura police station area of the Badamalehra tehsil.

Around 10 to 12 houses in nearby Chhulla village were also gutted in the fire, police said.

The fire, driven by fierce winds, erupted amidst an abrupt change in weather on Saturday evening.

A sudden tempest descended upon the region, and in its wake, flames ignited, rapidly spreading throughout the village.

According to police and local sources, within moments, the fire engulfed a dozen houses, leaving residents scrambling to comprehend the disaster.

Authorities report that the blaze originated somewhere near Chhulla village, inflicting further devastation upon at least 10 more homes and properties.

Rohit Alawa, sub-divisional police officer, confirmed to IANS that both Chirola and Chhulla suffered extensive damage.

Among the victims, four children and two women sustained severe burns. One individual remains in critical condition at Chhatarpur district hospital, while others received medical attention at a local hospital in Badamalehra.

A team of doctors swiftly arrived to tend to the wounded.

Alawa further revealed that emergency responders battled the flames for over 12 hours before successfully extinguishing them.

While Chirola bore the brunt of the destruction, Bahadurpur saw damages confined to fields and crops.

Authorities remain on high alert, ensuring continued relief efforts.

In the aftermath, local officials surveyed the wreckage, declaring the disaster a natural calamity.

The affected families will get shelter, food and funds through government assistance, promising financial relief following a thorough assessment of losses.

A somewhat similar incident of fire was reported on Saturday evening in Majra Ramnagar of Gadhikarhiya Panchayat of Sunwani police station area of Panna district. The fire that started in the dung cakes near the village reached the village due to strong winds. The fire first engulfed a house. Then it spread rapidly and reached the entire locality. The villagers quickly saved their lives and tried to extinguish the fire. Several houses were also gutted in the fire there, however, no human casualty was reported, the police official said.