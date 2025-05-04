Amir, UAE President Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the latest developments in the region.

During the meeting, held today at Qasr Al Shati in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed the strong fraternal relations and ways to support and develop them in various fields for the interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.



QF's Green Island becomes a beacon of environmental education and innovation

MECC develops nine islands to boost eco-tourism Amir arrives in the UAE

Read Also

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

The UAE side was represented by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials.

His Highness the Amir also attended a luncheon hosted by the President of the United Arab Emirates, in honor of His Highness and his accompanying delegation.



