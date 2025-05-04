Amir Leaves Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the city of Abu Dhabi, after a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were seen off by the President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Also present were HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Affairs; HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; HE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al-Mansouri, Qatar's ambassador to the UAE; and HE Sheikh Zayed Khalifa Sultan Shakhboot Al-Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.