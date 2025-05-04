403
Tenth Arab Men's Handball Cup Kicks Off Monday In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- The 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup will be held in Kuwait from May 5-11, kicking off Monday with three matches, Iraq versus Bahrain, Qatar versus Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait versus Morocco.
The tournament, which returns after 20 years, will feature nine teams, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.
Kuwait's newly appointed Icelandic coach Aron Kristiansson, told KUNA that he was familiar with Kuwait from previous visits, but has only recently began his preparations for the Arab Cup with the national team players, even though it was a short period of time to gain a deeper understanding of the players' quality and their practical and tactical capabilities.
Kuwait's roster includes 23 players, selected by Coach Aron Kristiansson.
The draw placed Kuwait in Group C alongside the UAE and Morocco, Group B includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia, while Group A includes Bahrain, Egypt, and Iraq.
The participating teams are divided into three groups of three, with each groups' winner qualifying directly for the semi-finals, as well as the highest-ranking second-place team among the three groups.
The Arab Handball Federation (AHF) was founded March 1975 and is headquartered in Riyadh, it includes 16 Arab handball federations, and is officially affiliated with the IHF, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (end)
