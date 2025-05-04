403
Israeli Occupation Air Defense Fails To Intercept Yemen-Launched Missile
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation Forces reported on Sunday that their air defense system failed to intercept a missile launched from Yemen, which was detected in occupied territories.
According to an Israeli military source, alarms were triggered in several areas, prompting multiple attempts to intercept the missile; however, the missile ultimately fell near Ben Gurion Airport.
Emergency services confirmed that several individuals sustained minor injuries because of the missile's impact near the airport.
Occupation media outlets have indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold phone talks to discuss a potential response to Yemen. (end)
