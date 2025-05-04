403
Kuwait Amir Receives Visiting Bahraini Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday visting Bahraini Minister of Telecommunication and Transportation Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa and the accompanying delegation.
Present at the reception was Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan. (end)
gta
gta
