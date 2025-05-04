Australia: Has Albanese Won On The Back Of Trump?

Photo credit: Jason Edwards/ NewsWire

Like him or hate him, Donald Trump is both an electrifying, galvanizing and rallying figure. An eloquent validation of this is the insipid, uncharismatic, dull 'grey suit' Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. (All this is not to imply Albanese is a non-starter; he is a master of performative politics).

While the campaign charter or promises of Albanese's Labor correspond to issues that are important for his people, climate change, the housing crisis and so on- it is actually because of Donald Trump that Albanese has won. The Australian PM has obscured the nature of the mandate he has received by spinning it around prosaic and pedestrian voter concerns. But pare down the election pattern, it all comes down to Trump. It appears – like the mainstream media in the US- that Donald Trump has been painted in Australia as a polarizing, unpredictable politician who is only good at sowing chaos. Inflating this broad-brush negative portrait of Trump may have created fear in the minds of Australians who saw Conservative's Sutton as the surrogate of Trump.

That Trump's portrayal is essentially in the nature of a caricature would – given Australian's overall insularity and a cocoonish 'island mentality' would be academic to the people of the country. This assertion may sound paradoxical but it is what it is despite Australia's' liberal immigration policy and a loose quarter of a commitment to multiculturalism. Both implicitly and explicitly then Donald Trump was used by Albanese as a straw man foil to coddle, and amplify Australians' fears and concerns. But this goes contra 'Trumpism' – a phenomenon whose foundational well springs are real: nativist grievance emanating from hyper capitalism and globalism- the major beneficiaries of which was a narrow American elite. Now, if the American condition is compared with the Australian one, there is no comparison. The policy -political paradigm that Australia instituted in the 'Roaring Nineties' was that of a kind of 'gradualism'. This modulated the rough, gnawing jagged edges of capitalism. Relative prosperity, relative openness ensued and a quasi-win win bargains instituted. In terms of foreign policy, despite being wedded to ANZUS (and the attendant glitches) Australia remained a beacon of peace and stability.

In essence then Australians have voted for continuity – in their view best exemplified by Albanese's labor. But the 'operating environment' has changed drastically defined as it is by uncertainty and bolts in to the 'uknown unknown'. Given this I would surmise that Albanese was desperate to win elections; but by painting Trump as a force for disruption, Australians wanting continuity and stability gave Albanese victory on a platter. Will the question is the Australian PM give Australians what they want?

No. I doubt.

Read Also Tariff Talks With India Going Great, Think Will Have Deal: Trump India, Pak Fighting For 1,500 Years On Border: Trump

The reasons, in the main, pertain to the 'operating environment'. From slanted stories in the media, to debates in Universities, it would appear that the ground work has been laid for drastic changes. One of these appears to be the determination on part of the Australian academic community wedded to its intelligence community to 'manufacture consent'. It would appear that Australia is sought to be created into a 'national security state'( with China as the 'other' for the country). This would entail diminishing of Australia's famed 'social capital' , inter group suspicions and diversion of monies into defense spending and military modernization. If these agendas come to pass, Australia will not be the same. That is, the continuity and stability that Australian voters want will be given short shrift. In the realm of immediacy, the ' acid tests' that will be the stepping stones of a changed Australia will be AUKUS , the QUAD and the nature of maneuverings thereof.

Broadly, the world is in the midst of what be called 'epochal change' with America at its centre. Every nation is mostly adjusting to the new realities. Albanese will also attempt an adjustment. The what and how of this adjustment remains a bit obscure at this point in time. But if the recent past and maneuverings in Australia are any indicator, deep conceptual, structural and process changes are in the offing. I would surmise that the Australia that will be informed by these changes will be a markedly different one. The country's voters might , given this be , may be either surprised or even shocked. I would also stick out my neck, against the backdrop of the analysis offered in this essay, that the stage for conservative's victory has already been set in this year's elections!